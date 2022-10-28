Holidays have consistently high rates of people driving under the influence and Halloween is seeing an increase in DUI cases in recent years, according to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation. It's becoming one of the most common offenses committed on Halloween.
Between 2016 and 2020, 129 people were killed in drunk driving collisions on Halloween, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of these 129, 56 were in 2020, showing the increase over time.
By planning ahead, you protect yourself and others. Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen says that people planning to consume anything that will impact their ability to drive should have a plan in advance.
"We just want to make sure that everyone is making a plan," said Trooper Clasen. "Nobody wants to go to jail in general, but probably not in the costume you're dressed up in for the night."
Planning ahead can include arranging a designated driver, scheduling a ride-share service or taxi, or planning a place to sleep off the substance.
