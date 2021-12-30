It's no secret we've seen an increase in car accidents the past couple of days. With snow and winter driving, comes the need to be better prepared.
Before hitting the road, regardless of where that might be, it's important to check your fuel levels and scrape off any ice and snow from all the windows.
I spoke with Lieutenant Jason Kiel from Kennewick Police Department about what people should consider if they are planning drive in this weather.
"Before you leave make sure that you can see clearly and that all the snow off the windows," he said.
When you are getting ready to leave, make sure that your car isn't stuck and everything is working fine before you leave. In doing so, scrape any ice and snow off the tires while also shoveling snow from in front and the tires too.
This allows for you to gain tractions before driving off. If your car does get any traction, adding ice melt, kitty litter and even sand or dirt could help.
Lt. Kiel says it's good to use anything that is course so it can get snow out of the grooves of your tires and help the tires get traction once more.
Another tip before heading out the door for the day, keep blankets and spare food and water in the car. That way, if you happen to get stuck or in an accident you have emergency supplies.
With the change in weather, comes a lot of accidents. Lt. Kiel told me that the top cause of accidents is the lack of caution and people speeding. Surprisingly, a lot of people don't use seatbelts which has led to worse accidents.
To help prevent a car accident, wear you seatbelts and plan on leaving a little earlier than you usually do, but remember to drive slower and remain cautious of the drivers around you.
Remember to keep blankets, food, water and have at least have a tank of gas the next time you hit the road, but most importantly wear a seatbelts.