Prepping Your Car For Summer

KENNEWICK,WA-
Summer is in full swing and the heat is relentless. It doesn't just affect us, but our cars as well.
David Trujillo is the Owner of 509 Automotive Services. He says there is a checklist for preventative maintenance.
"Getting your oil changed, tire pressure adjusted, and a full inspection of your vehicle. Tire pressure, lights, check your brakes," said Trujillo.
To keep the air flowing and clean, check cabin filters in the car. Replace engine filters if needed to make sure your engine runs smoother.
"I always reccomend having your A.C. checked. Because summers coming up and unfortunately this summer, it's gonna be hot," said Trujillo.
This record-breaking summer heat might have us searching for a cooler vacation spot. But if you plan on leaving town, remember these three things:
"I would be checking oil, tire pressures. Also, all your fluids," said Trujillo.
David says water leaking is normal but look out for brown, green, or red leaks.
Finally, know the signs of overheating. If the temperature gauge goes over about the halfway mark.
"If it goes higher than that, the best thing to do is pull over, stop, let it cool down, open your hood, and inspect it. Do not pull the radiator cap because that could blow in your face," said Trujillo.