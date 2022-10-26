OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are planning a prescribed fire operation on 200 acres of state land near Naches.
According to a DNR press release, the prescribed burn about 7 miles north of Deer Park, could start as early as Thursday, October, 27, weather permitting.
Members of the public are encouraged to stay up to date on prescribed burns and to sign up for email alerts concerning upcoming burns.
Prescribed burns are a common tool used by the DNR, land managers, and conservation groups to reduce the amount of fuel available for wildfires, improve the health of older trees, support habitat, and recycle soil nutrients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.