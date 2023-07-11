ROSLYN, Wash.- A prescribed fire is planned for the Cle Elum Ridge on Wednesday, July 12.
Smoke will be visible throughout the area, but the fire will be monitored and firefighting resources will be on scene. Fire danger remains moderate in the area according to the Roslyn Fire Department Association.
The prescribed burn is part of the Cle Elum Ridge Forest Resiliency Project and is being done to lower the risk of wildfire. Burns are conducted under permit authority of the Washington DNR.
All trails above the traverse between Brass Monkey and the Grotto Trail including Ewok, Crooked Tree, The Hill that Never Ends, and 4th of July will be closed at the traverse during the burn. The Main Ridge Road and Paul's Trail will be closed between Grotto and Brass Monkey.
The closures are expected to last through the weekend until all hazard trees in the area have been evaluated according to Roslyn Fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.