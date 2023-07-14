WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A presence of Legionella has been confirmed in water samples from the Walla Walla La Quinta Inn & suites.

The Washington State department of Health (DOH) and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) confirmed the presence of Legionella after reports of three guests becoming ill after staying at the Inn in Walla Walla.

Legionella is a common water-borne bacteria that occurs in freshwaters.

The bacteria can cause health issues and spread in a building water system, like hot water tanks, hot tubs, and other large plumbing systems.

While most healthy individuals do not get sick if exposed to Legionella, individuals with weakened immune system can be at risk for a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease according to WWCDCH.

Daniel Kaminsky M.D., Public Health Officer at WWCDCH, advises that guests who stayed at the hotel in the last 14 days and are experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.

The hotel staff is actively participating in the investigation of the potential sources of exposure to Legionella according to WWCDCH.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Department of Community Health at (509) 524-2650.