SELAH, Wash.-
#ICANHELP will hold a presentation for over 900 Selah Middle School students on the importance of digital safety on Monday, February 27 at 1 p.m.
There will also be an informational meeting for parents on Monday at 6 p.m. in the VPAC on parenting in the digital age.
#ICANHELP is a nonprofit corporation that educates students on the proper use of social media and empowers children, teens, and adults to deal with conflict, negativity, and harassment online according to a press release announcing the presentation.
The presentation will highlight how students and adults can maintain a positive digital footprint and become “Digital First Responders”: people who are prepared to handle cyberbullying, harassment, and other forms of abuse as soon as they arise.
“We don’t usually think of it, but just like the way negativity can spread, people can be swayed or encouraged when the majority are doing ‘good’ online," said ICANHELP co-founder Kim Karr. "We need to empower our future generation to take action against all the issues that are arising with technology."
