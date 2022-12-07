PENDLETON, Ore. -
The Pendleton Round-up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame are working to preserve their historical archives through converting their old films, pictures and written records into digital files.
The President of the Hall of Fame Carl Culham tells me the museum is also trying to make the history more accessible with interactive exhibits.
"That photo may have no meaning today, tomorrow or the next day," says Culham. "But someday it will because it's history."
Culham described the extensive process of going through their archives and digitizing all their visual and written records.
Culham says the film takes the longest and is the most costly since most of it has not been seen by the museum.
"We're very protective of them because they are so old and could break if we try to play them," says Culham. "We also don't have some of the technology needed to watch the films we have."
Culham says the first step is to work on converting everything into a digital format since it is the longest part of the process.
"We found an entity in Portland that could digitize the film for us and we didn't ship it over there," says Culham. "We hand delivered the films to them and drove back to pick up the thumb drives and original film reels."
Culham tells me during our tour of the museum and the archives that once everything is converted to a digital format, the project of discovering who is in the films, when the films take place and what events are happening in the film.
Culham says he wants anybody to have access to information about people or events that have happened at any of the round-ups in years past.
"That's one of the efforts," says Culham. "Common media for all this including the photographs and not having two or three different kinds of players... for lack of a better term on my part, plug and play into your computer and be able to look at anything."
Culham says they have been successful in using the digitized footage from their archives in an interactive exhibit for their museum.
"Here's where the digitization took in," says Culham. "Here's an actual film that was digitized with regards to War Paint."
Culham says the two biggest obstacles the non-profit organization faces is time and money.
Culham couldn't give an exact amount for how much the process for converting film to a digital platform cost, but he says it is really expensive for film and the hours for their written documents will take several hours.
Culham says the process is extensive and lengthy, but important because "it's basically history. We're here to protect history and digitizing it would protect it for the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.