SURFSIDE, FL. -
UPDATE: The rescue crews were told to stop working on the collapsed condo because of concern the rest of the building may collapse.
PREVIOUS: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting the fallen condo units in Surfside, FL. later today.
The building collapsed over a week ago and rescue teams have found six more people on Wednesday night.
The victims found yesterday bring the total number to 18 deaths. According to the Miami-Dade County Mayor, two children are a part of that total.
There are still 145 people missing after the 55 unit collapse in the Champlain South Towers.
Search and Rescue teams are looking day and night for people that may still be in the rubble. Even with the number of people still missing, families, friends, and officials are still hopeful that someone is alive.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.