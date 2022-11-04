President of CWU delivers State of University address

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The President of Central Washington University, Jim Wohlpart, delivered his annual State of the University address on November 4, going over CWU’s goals and strategies. The half-hour address was given in the Student Union and Recreation Center Ballroom and highlighted the future of the university’s community relationships.
Wohlpart said the school was committing to its vision of being a “model learning community of equity and belonging,” focusing on access and opportunities for students of all kinds. Further, the school will establish a viable budget and work with community members, local leaders, the state legislature and campus groups to create a sustainable future, according to the address.
“We must make certain that our work becomes relational, and not transactional,” said Wohlpart. “That is, for any transformation of our university to occur, for us to lead and work in equitable ways that nurture a culture of belonging, we must do so through building bridges and communities where everyone feels seen and heard.”
Wohlpart continued to mention reports of upcoming changes to student demographics; most significantly, CWU has reason to expect a large increase in students of color. He believes this is a chance for the school to reimagine itself as a more diverse and equity-based school.
“This work will require us to become a learning organization, to investigate our patterns of thinking that invisibly guide so much of our daily operations—systems and structures that benefit the few, people like me, while excluding, disadvantaging, and even diminishing so many others,” said President Wohlpart.
The school has been working on a plan called the Central Experience, which outlines priorities for the school between 2023-25. This includes expanding dual-language STEM access, raising employee salaries, addressing learning loss from the pandemic and improving financial literacy among students.
