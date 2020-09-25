WEST BENTON, WA - West Benton Firefighters Association and the City of Grandview Firefighters Association recently received a generous donation of $5,000, each, from Terry Chambers, President of FruitSmart, Inc.
It is a substantial donation that will replenish otherwise unavailable funds due to the Coronavirus outbreak and both associations being unable to participate in their annual fundraising events.
West Benton Firefighters Association puts on an Annual Biscuits and Gravy feed which is held during the Great Prosser Balloon Rally, every 3rd weekend in September. Funds raised during the Biscuit and Gravy event contribute to West Benton Fire Rescue’s, James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship, which was established in the honor of Prosser High School graduate and West Benton Fire Rescue firefighter, James Wildman. The James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship aims to support individuals with goals directed at lifelong selfless service. The James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship annually donates two scholarships to rewarding Prosser High School Seniors.
The City of Grandview’s Firefighter Association puts on their annual burger booth at the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo. Each year Grandview firefighters volunteer their time during the weeklong fair to flip burgers. Funds raised by the association have helped give back to the Grandview Community in youth sporting events, updating an old Chevy Fire Truck used for parades, and teaching kids about fire safety during fire safety week.
Both Associations would like to give a big thank you to both Terry Chambers and FruitSmart.