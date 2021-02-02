SELAH, WA - Tom Hurson, President and CEO of Tree Top, Inc. announces his retirement from the company after serving as CEO since 2017, and a total of 36 years at Tree Top.
Hurson plans to retire in August 2021, and current Chief Financial Officer, Craig Green, will replace him as President and CEO.
“Under Tom’s leadership, Tree Top experienced tremendous growth,” said Alan Groff, Chairman of Tree Top’s Board of Directors. “Tom led the effort to stabilize the business, decreased company debt, and executed plans for meaningful long-term growth, ultimately making 2020 the most successful year in Tree Top’s history.”
Hurson’s career included many influential roles within the industry, representing Tree Top on the Board of Juice Products Association (Past Chairman), Apple Processors Association, and the US Apple Association. He also served on multiple community-based boards.
As Hurson prepares for retirement, Green will transition into his new role. Since he joined the company in 2017, Green has played an essential part in transforming Tree Top’s profitability by modernizing how the co-op manages and measures its business, its cash flow, and its debt. Green developed long-term strategic and capital plans that improved Tree Top’s visibility and growth potential.
Green brings more than 20 years of experience working in agricultural and food manufacturing industries. He has served as CFO and COO to companies including Watts Brothers Farms in Kennewick, WA and RiverPoint Farms in Hermiston, OR.
“Green has worked closely with the Tree Top Board of Directors,” Groff continued. “We see his talent and tireless commitment to Tree Top. Green has grown personally and professionally and excels with new challenges. We are confident he is ready to excel as our CEO.”