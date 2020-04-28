Kennewick WA – Benton Franklin Humane Society is responding to meet the needs of the animals in our care by participating in #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. More than $20,000 is spent annually, at BFHS, on spay and neuter treatments for our animals. This year our goal is to increase the number of animals who get adopted through the facility which means that number will increase, for a good cause. More animals will be in loving homes with loving families.
#GivingTuesdayNow is important to BFHS because we have been closed to the public for over a month,” said Dan Smith BFHS Development Director. “Right now, we have 60 animals in our care. They are receiving exceptional care and we want that to continue, that is where #GivingTuesdayNow come in. The #GivingTuesdayNow movement allows us to share the goals, to a wider audience, beyond our donor base, Facebook, and Instagram and encourages others to join our mission.
People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.
Those interested in joining Benton Franklin Humane Society’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit BFHS.com and click on the #GivingTuesday tab at the bottom of the page.