UMATILLA COUNTY - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health is saddened to report that an individual previously reported to have COVID-19 has died. Umatilla County’s first COVID-19 death is a 76 year-old female who tested positive April 14th and died April 30th at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. This individual had underlying health conditions.

This is an incredibly sad announcement and one that we had hoped not to make in Umatilla County. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves. If you are in need of support during this difficult time, please contact Lifeways at 866-343-4473.

UCo Health now reports three new positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County to fifty-nine. We are in contact with these individuals and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines. Two individuals have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case. All of these individuals are self-isolating and recovering at home.

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.

We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider FIRST to discuss the next steps. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. County specific test result data is available on our website ucohealth.net and will be updated Monday-Friday. The locations map and demographic information are updated weekly. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.