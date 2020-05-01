MORROW COUNTY - Morrow County Public Health has confirmed one more individual has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Morrow County total to Eight. With the current number of patients, we can now release demographic information, while still retaining patient anonymity. The new case is a household contact with a previously reported, positive COVID-19 Case. The investigation is on-going and any individual deemed to be at risk will be contacted.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should stay home, except to get medical care. If medical care is needed, call first. Be extra cautious to limit your contact with people who are at higher risk for severe illness. Do not go to work, or to any public areas. Screening and testing are continuing.

COVID-19 Positive Cases for Morrow County as of May 1, 2020

Boardman 6

Irrigon 1

Heppner 1

Lexington 0

Ione 0

Current Patient Status

Recovered 4

Home Isolation 4

Hospitalized 0

Deaths 0