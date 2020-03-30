UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.
UCo Health now reports one new positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County. This individual is self-isolating at home. UCo Health takes every precaution to protect an individual's health information in regards to any reportable disease, and as such, we will not be not releasing any demographic information, including the town in which this individual resides. An investigation is currently underway. UCo Health has been in contact with this individual and their family. Additionally, we have reached out to all identified close contacts to provide education and guidance.
UCo Health Director Joseph Fiumara stated, “As we have conducted these trace-back investigations, it has become evident that the residents of our county are practicing effective social distancing habits as outlined in the “Stay Home Save Lives” order. Continued compliance with these measures by every resident in Umatilla County will be key to containing the spread of COVID-19 in days to come.”
UCo Health is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. The Oregon State Public Health Lab (OSPHL) and commercial laboratories that are processing samples collected from Umatilla County residents report all test results to UCo Health daily. UCo Health will be providing county specific test results including the total number of tests processed on our website www.ucohealth.net and will update these counts regularly.
In alignment with OHA, UCo Health will be issuing press releases once per day at around 1:00pm in the event that there are new cases to report.
UCo Health would like to reiterate that we are still in the middle of a severe cold and flu season and as such, every individual with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19. COVID-19 testing will be ordered at the discretion of medical providers, not UCo Health, after individuals with respiratory symptoms are screened to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza.