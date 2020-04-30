UMATILLA COUNTY, ORE - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health now reports eleven new positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County to fifty-six. We are in contact with these individuals and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines. Eight of these individuals have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case. All of these individuals are self-isolating and recovering at home.

UCo Health is pleased to report that twenty-four of the previously reported cases have recovered. Individuals are considered recovered when they have been free from symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea for 72 hours. Two are hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Umatilla County.

Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the “Stay Home Save Lives” order from Governor Brown. Maintain social distancing, stay home unless absolutely necessary and help fight the spread with proper hand-washing and hygiene techniques. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 72-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, etc.) have resolved.

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time:

· Create and maintain a routine and schedule for yourself and your family.

· Stay connected with friends on loved ones who are not members of your immediate household via the phone or internet.

· Take care of your physical health by eating well, exercising and doing activities that you take pleasure in.

· Take breaks from reading or watching coverage about COVID-19. While we all need to stay informed, it can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. Balance information with activities you enjoy.

· Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990).

· Limit alcohol to stay healthy and keep your immune system strong.

· Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may be more likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19. If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or www.quitnow.net/oregon

· Stay home and travel only for essential activities that cannot be conducted remotely.

COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity, country of origin or geographic location. Increased community spread of COVID-19 can occur anywhere in Umatilla County at any time.