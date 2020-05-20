TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA – Deputies responded to a robbery at a home in the 600 block of N 39th St in Terrace Heights. During the robbery, a person was shot in the stomach and another person was assaulted. Both victims were transported to the hospital for medical care. The victim who was assaulted was treated and released from the hospital. The other victim identified as 30-year-old Ronald Leroy Carl Born has died. Our office is now investigating this case as a homicide.
We have released still video photographs from a security camera asking the public to identify the two suspects.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Mike Williams at (509) 574-2569