WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) is continuing to receive test results from the 1,258 employees tested at Tyson Foods in Wallula, WA. Below is a breakdown of the information DCH has received.
The disease investigation team at DCH will continue to receive results throughout the next several days. DCH will conduct contract tracing for positive Walla Walla County test results. Employees who have tested negative are eligible to return to work. Positive employees could return to work after seven symptom free days.
The reopening date of the plant will be determined by Tyson Foods. Once operational, Tyson will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures outlined by DCH prior to the testing of the employees. These measures include screening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, placement of plexiglass dividers, and communication about COVID-19 with all employees, including those who are non- English proficient.