OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Ecology (WADOE), spend a combined $9 million annually on litter cleanup efforts.
According to research commissioned by the WADOE, 75% of Washingtonians choose not to litter.
"Litter adds up when we don't make simple choices to properly dispose of garbage. It damages our environment, hurts wildlife, and threatens public health, safety and our economy," said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
Ecology is launching an ad campaign entitled "Simple As That" to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. The ads will offer simple tips to avoid littering.
Always have a dedicated container for collecting trash.
Hold on to trash from your travels until you reach a proper waste receptacle.
Live litter free and help others do the same.
Ecology is running the ads statewide in English and Spanish and partnering with Fred Meyer to give away free car litter bags.
"Litter is a big problem with simple solutions. Small actions like keeping a litter bag in your car to collect garbage can make a huge difference," said Amber Smith, Statewide Litter Prevention Coordinator at Ecology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.