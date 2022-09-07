KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
The priest had served at multiple churches in Tri-Cities and in Spokane, and was reportedly preparing for an international trip just a couple weeks after the incident. Diocese Bishop Joseph J. Tyson ordered the accused priest to stop all public ministry during the investigation, according to the press release from the Pastoral Office. He was also told he could not leave the country or contact the accuser.
The woman who reported the incident had told another priest within hours, saying she went over for a friendly dinner before it happened, then she left on her own the next morning. She was supported in her decision to undergo a medical exam and to report the incident to the police, according to the press release.
“We are shocked and saddened by these developments,” said Bishop Tyson. “I am grateful that the woman came forward immediately and trusted another of our priests well enough to confide in him and to bring this matter to light.”
The priest is in Benton County Jail awaiting possible charges. The Diocese of Yakima must pay him while he waits for charges, as he is innocent until proven guilty in both civil and church law, according to the press release. The church will not, however, pay for his legal defense. He has been ordered by the church to check in with another priest every day, which he reportedly has.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact KPD at 509-585-4208.
