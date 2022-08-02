WASHINGTON State.-
Washington's Primary Election is today, here are a few reminders about how to vote.
A voter in Washington must be at leas 18 years old and a legal resident of the state.
Washington offers same day voter registration, which means a person can both register to vote and cast their vote, on election day.
All that is needed for same day registration is the last four digits of your social security number, or a valid drivers license.
Whether you are registering to vote, voting in person, or dropping off your ballot, they must be returned by 8 p.m. tonight.
For more information on today's primary please visit https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/current-election-information.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.