PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser's Princess Theatre will be conducting open auditions for its September 2023 play, August Wilson's Fences.
The auditions will take place on June 25 and 26 at the Princess Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. to sign in with auditions starting at 6:30 p.m.
The play calls for five men with ages ranging from older teens to 60s, one woman in her 40s or 50s, and an 8 to 12 year old girl.
The play tells the story of Troy Maxson, a former star of a Black baseball league working as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh who was excluded from the major leagues.
August Wilson's Fences won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and multiple awards for its revival in 2010.
The play is co-directed by Tamara Pomponio and Rick James. Pomponio has acted in and directed multiple stage plays along with writing her own film. James has directed more than 50 productions and performed in more than 100.
“I look forward to delving into the world of Troy Maxson and his family and sharing their story," said Pomponio. "I hope this play opens the door to a more diverse selection of future shows."
Rehearsals for the play will take place throughout the summer with performances throughout September. More information can be found on the Princess Theatre website.
