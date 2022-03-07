PROSSER -
Three non-profits in Prosser are hosting a "Stand With Ukraine" event to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees.
The Princess Theatre, Mustangs for Mustangs, and the Prosser Rotary Club are hosting the event in the Princess Theatre Green Room on Friday, March 11th.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. and include photos, videos, and stories from Ukraine. There will also be Ukrainian food, local wine and beer, and sodas all for sale during the event.
All the money from the event will be donated to Transforming Nations, a charity helping the people of Ukraine escaping the war along the Ukraine and Poland border.
Donations can still be made directly outside the event. Send the donation to the Princess Theatre, Mustangs for Mustangs, or the Prosser Rotary Club with a not on the donation that says "Stand With Ukraine" so it goes to the right place.
