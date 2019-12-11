KENNEWICK, WA - A 13-year-old Desert Hills Middle School student was wrongfully expelled for allegedly making a school shooting threat that originated as a rumor started by bullies, the school's principal said.

The student was taken into custody before school on Dec. 3, after another student reported the alleged threat to a parent, who then told police. The student was then emergency expelled as an investigation began.

Principal Steve Jones stated in an email that during the school district’s investigation it was learned that there was never a threat of a school shooting, and that the student had been subject to bullying by peers.

The school investigation determined that the student in question made no threats and the police say that he had no access to weapons.

The principal's email states: "The student will be returning to school sometime this week. The hope and expectation is that everyone will treat him with kindness as the student strives to put this incident behind him."

The email goes on to state: "We do not discuss individual student discipline actions, but please know that bullying is not tolerated at our school. Desert Hills Middle School is committed to raising awareness about bullying, forming clear rules and strong social norms against bullying, and providing support and protection for all students."