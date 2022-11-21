KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 11:45 p.m. on November 20, a Kennewick Police Officer observed a driver speeding in the area of Kennewick Avenue and Quincy.
The Officer followed the suspected speeder with their emergency lights on. The driver did not pull over and the Officer noticed some unusual plates on the car.
The license plate said PRIVATE and "no driver license or insurance required."
The Officer followed the suspect through downtown Kennewick, where they slowed to 25 miles per hour and obeyed all traffic laws, but still did not pull over.
The driver finally stopped in the area of Columbia Drive and Washington.
The driver, a 48-year-old Kennewick man, reportedly told the Officer that he didn't pull over because he had done nothing wrong.
According to the KPD, the driver had a suspended driver's license and warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for the outstanding warrants and suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The Kennewick Police Department would like to remind the public to always pull to the right side of the road when you see law enforcement with their emergency lights on.
