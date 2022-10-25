KENNEWICK, Wash.-
On October, 19, a Kennewick Police (KPD) officer was called to Park Middle School for reports of a sexual assault.
According to Probable Cause documents issued in Benton County Superior Court, a 13-year-old female victim was walking to school near W. 10th Avenue and Benton Street, when she was approached by a male in a blue van.
The male driver of the van reportedly yelled to her, asking if she needed a ride.
The victim crossed the street and the driver got out of the van, approached her, and put his hand on the back side of her right arm. The male suspect then gently pushed the victim and grabbed her chest.
The victim pulled away and the man got back in his van. The victim went to school and reported the incident.
According to court documents, Kennewick Police located the suspect's van on the 3300 block of W. Kennewick Avenue on October, 21. The suspect had recently lost his job, but was still going to his work location to keep his girlfriend from knowing he'd been fired.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and admitted to having a conversation with the female victim and moving his vehicle so she would have to walk past him.
The suspect's phone, with the victim's number in it, was seized and sent to the forensic crime lab at the Kennewick Police Department.
Although he admitted to talking with the victim, the suspect denied ever getting out of his van or touching the victim.
The suspect is currently being held on a no-bail 72 hour investigative hold.
