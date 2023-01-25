YAKIMA, Wash. - Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead.
NonStop Local has obtained these documents, which include law enforcement's position on the release:
"High bail. Suspect brutally killed three people, with no motive or reason, before fleeing, and actively represents a danger to the community."
The Yakima Police Department first arrived on scene at 3:33 a.m. January 24, after multiple 9-1-1 calls reported a shooting, according to the probable cause narrative. One caller told 9-1-1 that a man had shot an SUV in the parking lot several times; another said he fired shot inside Circle K.
YPD found three victims at the scene, two inside the building and one in the parking lot, according to the probable cause documents. Officers first found 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked at the pump. He was pronounced dead after first responders noted a gunshot to his forehead.
Additional officers then went inside the Circle K and found the two other victims, according to the narrative provided by YPD Officer Scott Gronewald. Both 39-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 62-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. were pronounced dead inside the building, both having been shot multiple times.
Officers also found several 9mm casings in the parking lot at the Arco across the street, along with broken glass, according to Gronewald. A witness told YPD that he saw the suspect shooting the Tahoe when he called 9-1-1, but then saw him shoot a Chrysler sedan at the Arco, get inside and drive toward Highway 24. At the time, YPD considered the possibility of a fourth victim, but that has since been ruled out.
During the shooting, a Circle K employee had been preparing deli food in the back kitchen, according to the police narrative. When they heard gunshots, they stayed in the back and called 9-1-1.
The Circle K manager had gotten to the gas station at that point to allow YPD to review surveillance footage. According to Gronewald, they noted a suspect YPD later identified as 21-year-old Haddock first come inside around 3 a.m. He walked around for less than a minute while holding his phone, then left.
Haddock re-entered the Circle K around 3:30 a.m., just as he had before, now with a handgun. Probable cause documents report he began firing at Godfrey and Knoeb immediately. He emptied the gun's magazine while shooting at the two, replacing it with a second when he noticed Godfrey was still alive. He shot her several more times before running outside and shooting at the Tahoe six times.
YPD also reviewed surveillance footage from the nearby Caribbean Casino, which showed the area outside the Arco, in order to fill in the half hour between Haddock's entrances. Based on this footage, Gronewald reports Haddock had first pulled into the Arco, attempting to go inside but unable to open the doors. He then resorted to getting back in the car, which he also could not open.
Gronewald's narrative reports another car pulled in after Haddock couldn't open the car doors. They may have had a brief interaction before Haddock tried to open the car doors again. After this, he goes into Circle K for the first time. Haddock returned to the Arco and "loitered" in the parking lot before leaving again at 3:29 a.m. to enter the Circle K.
Within minutes, Haddock is seen on surveillance footage running back to the Arco parking lot and shooting several times at the driver's side of the car he came in. According to the probable cause documents, he then got in and drove away. It was later confirmed from Haddock's texts that he had locked his keys in the car.
9-1-1 received another call regarding the shooting around 7:08 a.m., a woman who believed her family member was involved, according to Gronewald. Eventually, Haddock's mother got on the phone and identified her son, who she believed was involved. She told YPD that she saw his car at her home on Birchfield Road with a shot-out window. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to confirm this detail, leading to a perimeter around the home.
Upon further conversation with Haddock's mother, YPD learned he had texted his mother during the incident. She said she last saw him at 1 a.m., saying goodnight before going to bed. He texted her at 3:13 a.m. that he had locked his keys in his car at Arco. She asked which one, but didn't receive a reply.
Haddock's mother then drove to a different Arco location and found it closed. She was headed to the Nob Hill Arco when her husband called, saying the Chrysler was back at their home. According to the probable cause documents, she then returned home and found the Chrysler in the driveway, with the window shot out and door wide open. She said she went inside and called for her son, but got a "bad feeling" when he didn't answer and took her husband and dogs to a family member's, where they heard about the shooting and called 9-1-1.
Haddock's mother told Gronewald that her son had been using methamphetamine for about three years and that the habit had gotten worse over the last month. She confirmed he had access to a handgun and several other firearms. YPD showed both of Haddock's parents photos from the surveillance footage, which they both confirmed with "100% confidence" showed their son.
It was established that the Chrysler was the only car Haddock had access to, according to the probable cause narrative. With his car at his parent's house, YPD tried to determine places he would've gone without access to a vehicle. Following this information, probable cause was requested to charge Haddock with three counts of first degree murder.
Haddock was eventually located near the Target on Fair Ave after borrowing a woman's cell phone to call his mother. He admitted to the killings, leading to both women reporting Haddock's admissions to 9-1-1. When police found him, he was between Target and Local Roots on 11th Street. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. despite medic's attempts to save his life.
