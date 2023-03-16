The stakes will be higher for March Madness this year in some states. People in Ohio, Kansas, Massachusetts and Maryland will be able to cast online bets on the NCAA basketball tournament for the first time. A total of 33 states and the District of Columbia now allow at least some form of sports wagering. States have moved rapidly to enter the market since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed it almost five years ago. States with mobile betting appear to be banking bigger bucks than those that allow only in-person sports wagers. The prospects are mixed for expanding sports betting to additional states this year.