OLYMPIA, Wash. - The March Madness tournament brings many eyes to college basketball, but also brings dangers when it comes to gambling. The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling says sports betting and the NCAA tournament are tied together.
"Problem gambling month started 20 years ago in March and one of the reasons it was started was because of March Madness," says Assistant Director, Tana Russell. "Not everyone bets but it can cause harm, ranging from 'oops I spent too much and now I can't afford to do something else with my spending money,' to severe harm that impacts their living situation, relationships, physical health, sleep, anxiety, and a number of other things."
The Evergreen Council recommends setting boundaries for yourself if placing a bet on a bracket is in the cards for you.
"If you are going to make bets, and not everyone does, but if you do, bet responsibly," said Russell. "Generally, what that looks like is setting time limits and money limits before you start and then sticking to those so you're not letting anything that happens during the game change your original plan."
Dependency on sports betting can be a slippery slope. Russell explains Problem Gambling Month gains new supporters every year to promote awareness.
"It is a health condition, it is diagnosable, it is treatable and people heal from it," said Russell. "Stick your limit and use it as a form of entertainment."
Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling offers suggestions on healthy gambling.
- DO set a time and dollar limit that you won't break.
- DON'T borrow money or pull from necessities to keep playing.
- DO gamble only for fun.
- DON'T gamble to win back money.
- DO accept losing as part of the game.
- DON'T gamble as a way to cope with pain.
