PROSSER, WA - Statement from Rachel Shaw, Acting City Administrator: In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID–19 and to comply with the emergency measures announced by Governor Jay Inslee and our local Health District, City of Prosser’s Mayor Randy Taylor issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency in Prosser. This was done to allow the city to better manage and coordinate emergency efforts if needed and to continue functioning with essential city services. It further provides flexibility to implement temporary changes in hours of operations, close public facilities, and cancel or postpone meetings and events.
Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Prosser City Hall located at 601 7th Street, will be temporarily closed to the public except during Council Meetings. City operations will continue however all departments will not be accessible in person. Staff may be reached during regular business hours Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., by phone (509) 786-2332, fax (509) 786- 3717, or email. Information about how to contact individual departments will be posted online, at the front door of City Hall and shared on the City’s social media sites.
Until further notice, all city related programs and events are cancelled and will be re-evaluated for potential rescheduling as additional information regarding the outbreak is made available.
These measures are currently in effect until terminated by the Mayor. The city will continue to assess the situation and determine if any modifications are needed at the direction of the public health department or Governor’s office.
“We appreciate the citizen’s recognition that the protection of the lives, public peace, safety and the welfare of our staff and residents of Prosser during the COVID-19 outbreak is of utmost importance. Staff is committed to do everything we can to both protect the public and our employees while providing essential services to all of our residents during this public health crisis,” said Mayor Randy Taylor.