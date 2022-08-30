Professional Bull Riders Tri-Cities Classic returns to Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series’ Tri-Cities Classic is returning to the Toyota Center on September 9 and 10 to showcase some of the country’s best bull riders. A variety of ticket packages are available.
There will be around 40 bull riders, who will each ride one bull in Round 1 and Round 2. The scores will be totaled and the top ten will advance to the championship round. They’ll ride one more time in a chance for the event title.
The event debuted in Kennewick last year, when Washington native Cody Casper won with a 3-for-3 victory.
The full Challenger Series features over 60 events, starting in May and ending with a championship in November. So far, the top 25 riders are within 100 points of each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.