Professional Bull Riders Tri-Cities Classic returns to Toyota Center

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be several degrees cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&