Professional Mexican soccer scout to observe Three Rivers Soccer players

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Tri-Cities area soccer players have the opportunity to be observed by a professional soccer scout this weekend.
Staff from C.D. Guadalajara, a Mexican soccer powerhouse, will be in Kennewick this Friday and Saturday to evaluate Three Rivers Soccer Club players.
"To be able to bring a professional team, especially an international team, a team with a reputation that Chivas has, to our area, that alone speaks high of what we're trying to do, which is provide players opportunities at a high level," said Omar Madrigal, Three Rivers Soccer coach.
The event is open for players born between 2005-2011. Boys are invited to attend tryouts on Friday, July 28, and girls on Saturday, July 29. Three Rivers Soccer Club hosts the event, and players must register to try out.
