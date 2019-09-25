Progress continues on construction at pit in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland continues to make progress on the construction happening at the "pit."

The "pit" is off of George Washington way in Richland near Howard Amon Park.

Justin Coronado, Co-Owner of UpAangle, says his business which is located at The Parkway, just across the street from what's known as the pit, already has enough parking difficulties and the last thing they need are more.

Coronado wants to know that once this project is finished they will have enough parking space for all the traffic the project will bring to the area.

It's not all concerns, Coronado along with other business owners in the area are also excited about the upgrade the area will be getting because of it. Many say they think it will bring more foot traffic to the Parkway and more business to the shops in the area.