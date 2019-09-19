Progress continues on Richland Duportail bridge project

Richland, WA - Progress continues on the Richland Duportail bridge project. Next week, the construction workers are expected to finish the bridge deck.

The bridge will connect Richland's Queensgate area to State Route 240, leaving less traffic on the freeway between Queensgate and downtown Richland. The project also includes rebuilding the intersection of SR-240 and widening Duportail to create more lanes for easier access.

"Right now, people will experience some of the connections as being clogged or slow, whether it be at Fred Meyer there on Aaron Drive, or Van Giesen, or Swift. All of those feel clogged at times, and this is a new link that makes travel easier," City of Richland Director of Public Works Pete Rogalsky said.

Utilities like phone lines, electricity, fiber optics and water pipelines will also be mounted underneath the bridge. No roads will be closed off as this project continues and it is still on track to finish entirely by next fall.