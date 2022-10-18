SEATTLE, Wash.-
The Washington state mail-in ballot process provides widespread access to the voting process.
A State Auditor's analysis of the 2020 election concluded that the number of ballots rejected due to improper completion is small, but that there is room for improvement.
The Evans School's Evans Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC), at the University of Washington, in partnership with the Washington Secretary of State's Office, will complete a report on ballot rejection by December, 2023.
According to a press release, the EPIC project will examine:
Ballot Data: Ballot data will be analyzed from the past 10 years to track trends in ballot rejections across the state.
County Elections Staff: Researchers will work with county auditors and staff to understand practices around ballot curing (giving voters a chance to correct ballots) and voter outreach.
Community Organizations: Organizations will be interviewed to gain a better understanding of the work being done to educate voters.
Voters: Voters who had ballots rejected will be interviewed to gain an understanding of their experience.
Project Advisory Boards: The project group will assemble a team of experts in the fields of ballot design, curing, and voter engagement, to come up with recommendations to decrease the amount of rejected ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.