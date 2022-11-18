WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project.
Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded the city 15 times between 1878 and 1931.
The $10 million dollar improvement project aims to reduce flood risks for Walla Walla and the surrounding communities.
According to a City of Walla Walla press release, 35% of the projects total will be funded by the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District, the City of Walla Walla, the Port of Walla Walla, and a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
The improvement project will:
Create 6 small increases (less than 2.5 feet) in the overall height of the levee.
Repair a 300 foot section of concrete wall.
Remove a damaged ceiling in the tunnel section.
Repair support pilings in the tunnel.
According to USACE the design portion of the improvement project will be completed in 2023 and the entire project should be completed by 2025.
