KENNEWICK, Wash. - Prom season is back in session and high schools are getting ready to prepare for the big night.
Kennewick High School juniors and seniors are excited to go out now that mask mandates have been lifted.
Senior Student and ASB President, Angel Machado, says he's excited to attend this year.
"I'm excited to see students go back and getting to go to dances because Covid hit us... and we lost a few homecomings," Machado explained.
The school's principal, Ron King, explained how this is the most anticipated event of the year. He even said they were able to bring their homecoming event back in October, it was a huge success.
"Our homecoming dance and activities was the most well attended dance we've had at Kennewick high school in 10 years and we anticipate prom will be equally as popular... a lot of people have fond memories of prom and that gets passed as stories to their kids who are about to have their own prom," he said.
Trends the high school girls spoke out about were wearing either ballgowns or long fitted dresses.
Their prom is being held at the Benton & Franklin fairgrounds taking place next month in April, with a theme of "Dancing in the Moonlight."
