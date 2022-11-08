SEATTLE, Wash.-
A Thurston County Superior Court Judge has rejected an attempt by PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies to block an investigation by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson into possible racial discrimination by the insurers.
The investigation became public when PEMCO and Progressive went to court to try and prevent it. PEMCO has issued about 160,000 auto insurance policies in Washington state.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, PEMCO allegedly charges people with low credit scores as much as triple those with higher credit scores. Progressive also allegedly increases its premiums for those with negative credit scores.
"Significant evidence shows that using credit history to price insurance disproportionately affects people of color-even when their driving history is just as safe as white drivers," Attorney General Ferguson said.
The AG's office is seeking information about PEMCO and Progressive's compliance with the Washington Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination as part of its investigation.
Anyone with information about PEMCO or Progressive's use of credit history in pricing, including those who believe they have experienced discrimination as a result of these practices should contact the Attorney General's Office.
"Washington law is clear: unfair, deceptive, or discriminatory business practices are illegal," Ferguson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.