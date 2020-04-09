KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County property tax relief is available for citizens financially impacted by the COVID 19 crisis.
The Treasurer’s office has implemented an emergency payment plan program that will waive or reduce interest and penalties for taxpayers who are unable to pay their property taxes by the April 30th due date for reasons related to the pandemic. Amy Cziske clarified that property taxes are still due by April 30th, 2020 but that those taxpayers with a genuine need, who enter into a 2020 Relief Payment Plan, will be allowed to pay their 2020 First-Half taxes over an agreed upon amount of time.
The 2020 Relief Payment Application and Agreement form is available online at //www.co.kittitas.wa.us/treasurer/forms. Completed property tax relief application requests should be emailed to treasurer@co.kittitas.wa.us. Please use the Subject Line – Emergency Tax Payment Plan. Or, mail the completed and signed form to Kittitas County Treasurer, Attention: Emergency Tay Payment Plan, 205 W 5th Ave Ste 102, Ellensburg, WA, 98926.