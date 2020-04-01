KENNEWICK, WA – To allow for local taxing districts to continue supporting Benton County residents, the Benton County first-half property taxes will remain due on April 30, 2020.
However, we do understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to have impacts to the residents in Benton County. Those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of assistance are asked to contact the Benton County Treasurer’s Office prior to April 30, 2020. Contact information for the Treasurer’s Office is listed above.
In response to the COVID-19 emergency, most County offices, including the Treasurer’s Office, are working with reduced staffing and limited office hours. Residents are encouraged to visit the Treasurer’s Office website (www.bentoncountytax.com) for tax information as well as online payment processing.
Payments of property taxes can also be made via mail but must be postmarked on or before April 30, 2020. If you make payment via mail, please ensure you mail your payment to allow for processing and postmarking by the Postal Service.
In addition, payment drop boxes are available at the Kennewick Annex Building (5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick) and at the Prosser Courthouse (620 Market Street, Prosser). Due to reduced staffing, the drop boxes in Benton City and Richland will not be utilized to collect first-half 2020 payments.
Treasurer’s Office staff are available Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM via phone to answer any questions and assist the public during this time. We appreciate your understanding as we work to continue to provide exemplary service during this time of emergency.