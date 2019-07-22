WASHINGTON - Several years after Washington and Oregon legalized marijuana, the cannabis industry still struggles to move from a billion-dollar cash-only business to one that relies on banking.

Numerica Credit Union is one of only a handful of Washington's financial institutions that have chosen to work with the cannabis industry. Technically Numerica is committing a federal crime by doing so, even though it is following state laws.

Steve Lee is the owner of 'Green to Go' and knows the ins and outs of the cannabis industry. Lee says cash is his worst nightmare.

"You think about how easy it is to swipe a debit card at most businesses," said Lee.

A cash-only business comes with robbery liability, extra cash handling costs and fees; anything outside the norm of commerce.

"It's difficult to operate in cash," said Lee.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in 2010 in Washington, but it wasn't until 2014 that strict guidelines came out, allowing Numerica to open depository accounts for cannabis companies.

"You had to go through background checks and a bunch of financial scrutiny," said Lee.

If approved, the bank will hold your money, allow you to write checks and have a debit card. But - that's all you can do. Lee says the account has its limitations.

Numerica Credit Union, which is based out of Spokane, has 300 cannabis accounts.

"Numerica is committed to protecting out community and one of the ways we thought we could do that is by protecting the potential crime that could come with a cash-only industry," said Lynn Ciani, Chief Risk Officer at Numerica.

Six employees run the accounts from a Spokane office, with regards to all regulations. Ciani says said regulations can change at any given time.

"We are always following the U.S. Department of Justice," said Ciani.

That includes watching one piece of legislation introduced just this year; the 'SAFE Banking Act.'

"If the SAFE act passed, it would modernize the cannabis industry in every state that allows it," said Steve Lee.

Lee says if it passes, then he could use any financial institution, meaning he's not limited to just Numerica. Customers could also pay with debit cards which eliminates the cash conflict.

"It would make our customers safer. Again, cash is dangerous."

The SAFE Act passed in the House Financial Services Committee in March. A Senate version was announced in April. The Senate is set to address the issue in its Banking, Housing and Urban Affair's committee Tuesday afternoon.