WASHINGTON, D.C.- Recently introduced bipartisan legislation would create an Agritourism Office within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Accelerating the Growth of Rural Innovation and Tourism Opportunities to Uphold Rural Industries and Sustainable Marketplaces (AGRITOURISM) Act was introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Jennifer Wexton (D-VA).
According to a press release from Congressman Newhouse's Office the Agritourism Office would promote agritourism businesses and consolidate resources, such as loans, grants and broadband programs.
“Central Washington is proud to be the home of world-class wineries, breweries, farms, dairies, farmers' markets, and more that all serve as vital parts of the agritourism industry and make our region so special,” said Rep. Newhouse of the proposed legislation. “I am proud to introduce the Agritourism Act to ensure that these local businesses have an advocate within USDA which will in turn help preserve our important agriculture traditions and honor our way of life.”
The bipartisan AGRITOURISM Act was co-sponsored by Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Josh Harder (D-CA), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), David Rouzer (R-NC), and David Valadao (R-CA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.