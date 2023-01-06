Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the latest effort by Ferguson and other attorneys general throughout the U.S. to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate. The lawsuit says over 12,000 Washingtonians died of an opioid overdose between 2006 and 2021. The lawsuit argues the three pharmacies prioritized speed and maximizing profit over gatekeeping against drug abuse. The Associated Press has reached out to all three companies seeking comment.