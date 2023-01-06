OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has partnered with state legislators to propose the creation of a Cold Case Investigations Unit (CCIU) focusing on solving cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people (MMIWP)
“We must address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people,” Ferguson said.
Senate Bill 5137, is sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra, D- Redmond. Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes.
“Dedicating the resources and expertise necessary to solve the cases we already know about is the best way to bring justice for those we have lost," said Dhingra.
The bill calls for the creation of a Cold Case Investigations Unit (CCIU) within the Attorney General’s Office for the primary purpose of assisting local and tribal law enforcement agencies in solving cold cases.
“Addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people requires coordination at all levels of government,” Lekanoff said.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office the CCIU will include investigators and a case navigator whose primary function is to work with and maintain regular, consistent communication with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The CCIU will also convey information between the investigators and families using culturally appropriate and trauma informed practices according to the press release.
According to data from the Homicide Investigation Tracking System in the Attorney General’s Office, Indigenous victims are 5% of the unresolved cases throughout the state, while making up less than 2% of the population.
