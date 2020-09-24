Proposed Richland opioid treatment program public hearing notice

RICHLAND, WA - Tri-Cities Treatment Center is proposing to establish an opioid treatment program to be located at 1445 Spaulding Avenue, Richland, Washington 99352.

The department will hold a virtual hearing Oct. 13 for the public to provide comments about the proposed program as part of the licensing process required in state law. This is not an educational event or question-and-answer session.

In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency, the department will not provide a physical location for this hearing in order to promote social distancing and the safety of the citizens of Washington State. A virtual public hearing, without a physical meeting space, will be held instead.

DOH is providing opportunity for the public to provide comments about the proposed opioid treatment program. This public hearing will be held by webinar on October 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. This hearing is free and open to the public. Those who cannot attend the webinar can submit comment using one of the options below.

Webinar registration and login information:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2216403645373728014

Call in option: +1 (562) 247-8422

If you wish to speak during the workshop, you will need to log-in, not just call in, so that we can unmute you.

Audio access code: 830-397-326

Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing will be limited to 3 minutes each. Written comments are encouraged. They must be submitted during the hearing or received by DOH by email, mail, or voicemail by 5 p.m., October 13, 2020.

Send comments to: