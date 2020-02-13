SELAH, WA- The Selah School District has been trying to change school start times for teens since 2014.

Back then input from staff and community members was almost perfectly split in half for either side.

Now district officials are trying to raise awareness on why teens benefit from more sleep.

The proposal states "many studies show that adolescents who don’t get enough sleep often suffer physical and mental health problems, an increased risk of automobile accidents and a decline in academic."

Right now Selah Middle School, Selah High School and Selah Academy students start school at 7:40 a.m.

The new proposal wants to push the start time to 8:45 a.m.

However it is different for younger students.

Right now elementary students are going into class at 8:35 a.m.

The proposal would change the start time to 7:45 a.m.

Selah Intermediate School would start at 7:55 a.m.

The proposal said "elementary students appeared more alert in the morning and did not tire as easily in the afternoon."

Selah School District is asking for your input on a survey link at the bottom of the proposal.

