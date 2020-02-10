KENNEWICK, WA - Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant announced on Monday, Feb. 10 that he will run for a Benton & Franklin superior court judge position.

Earlier this year, the Honorable Judge Bruce Spanner announced he was retiring and would not be seeking re-election.

Sant has been the Franklin County prosecutor for 10 years now, and has handled thousands of cases in the Tri-Cities. He has also been a public defender representing clients accused of criminal cases from homicides to misdemeanors.

Sant also served as a reserve officer with the Richland Police Department and a police officer with the City of Prosser, experiences he says would provide beneficial resources in a judge's role:

"Experience, you know, being on the streets as a police officer, interacting with people that are struggling with mental health. I've met with victims, families of loved ones that they had, that they've lost due to mental health issues," Sant explained. "And so I am committed to make sure that as a judge, I have that understanding of what people are going through to make sure I consider all the information that would come across me as a judge."

Sant's name will appear on the ballot along with Dave Peterson and Shelly Ajax.