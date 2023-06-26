LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - A new court filing in the murder case of four University of Idaho students states the prosecutor intends to seek the death penalty if the defendant, Bryan Kohberger, is found guilty of the first-degree murder charges he faces.
The prosecutor argued the nature of the murders was sufficient to warrant the maximum penalty, citing multiple murders which showed exceptional depravity or cruelty, the utter disregard for human life, the burglary charge, and a continued threat to society.
The judge overseeing the trial has not issued a response at this time.
