YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office is facing a looming shortage of prosecuting attorneys. On March 1, the office will be down by 9 attorneys, leaving the office with serious questions.
“We're at that crisis mode where we have to make some very- I have to make some very, very difficult decisions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic.
The prosecutor's office has been trying to recruit new attorneys into the office, but to no avail. Brusic says there’s been an online application listed for over 17 months, but it’s only seen two applicants since November.
“We're concerned we're not going to see those applicants surging in,” said Brusic, who has worked with his team to increase salary for the positions to urge new applicants.
The departing attorneys’ cases will be left to those that remain in the office. That means many of Yakima County’s attorney’s will have anywhere from 90-200 felony cases on their desk that need to be completed.
The office is looking into a retention bonus for their workers that have taken on extra cases to help the team.
Despite the increased workload, the Prosecutor’s Office still marches forward, knowing they have a job to do. Brusic told me no matter how many attorneys they have in the office, cases need to be filed.
“We will always survive,” said Brusic. “The office will always survive, and we will always be able to prosecute cases. It's a matter of picking and choosing the ones that we can do.”
Brusic says there is a point where dismissing cases will have to be considered, but only as a last resort. He would be responsible for reading through cases to determine which, if any, can be dismissed.
“There’s only so much people can do in terms of the lack of people to help out,” said Brusic. “We have to take that into account in those decisions that I’m going to have to make.”
Despite the slowed rate of prosecutions from Yakima County, the Yakima Police Department has not adjusted their strategy for arresting criminals.
“We’re not changing any of our operating procedures at this point,” said Lieutenant Chad Janis. “We are certainly aware of the challenges with a lack of attorneys, both prosecuting and defense attorneys within the community.”
Lt. Janis also tells me that the YPD’s strategy of crime prevention, not only crime solving, helps the department function without needing extra assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office.
