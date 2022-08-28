PROSSER, Wash.-
The Beer and Whiskey Festival is back in Prosser for its 7th time! The festival gives beer and whiskey lovers the opportunity to taste award winning wines from local vendors.
Those who attended the event enjoyed live music, played cornhole and much more.
We spoke with the President and Executive Director form the Prosser Chamber of Commerce who tell us it's exciting to have this event back.
"It's been a long two years and Prosser is now back open," says President Gordon Taylor.
Local businesses at the festival had homemade Hop gear ready to sell.
Executive Director John Paulesty tells us they can tell people are excited to be back after the past couple years.
"People were really disappointed and are looking forward to it this year...and looks like were gonna have a good crowd this year so its bouncing back really good," says Paulsetey.
The member tell us there's plans to bring back more events throughout the rest of the year. So be sure to keep an eye out.
As for the Beer and Whiskey Festival, there's definitely plans to continue having the event in the years to come.
