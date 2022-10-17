Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden

PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
The annual Fall Decorating Competition awards traveling trophies to each years’ winners. This year, judging is between October 15 and October 23. Winners are selected for Overall and Best Theme, which will be announced October 28.
The City of Prosser announced in the afternoon of October 17 that City Hall had taken down its display and pulled its entry from the competition. The press release from the city refers to the display as “inconsistent with the spirit of the competition.”
